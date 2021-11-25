Lehigh visits Virginia

Lehigh (1-4) vs. Virginia (4-2) John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh and Virginia…

Lehigh (1-4) vs. Virginia (4-2)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh and Virginia both look to put winning streaks together . Lehigh beat Columbia by seven at home in its last outing. Virginia is coming off a 58-40 win in Newark over Providence in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jayden Gardner has averaged 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is also a big contributor, accounting for 13.8 points per game. The Mountain Hawks have been led by Jeameril Wilson, who is averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JEAMERIL: J. Wilson has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Lehigh has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 71 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cavs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountain Hawks. Virginia has 36 assists on 66 field goals (54.5 percent) over its past three games while Lehigh has assists on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lehigh has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Mountain Hawks have averaged 17.8 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

