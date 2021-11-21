CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Lee scores 25 to…

Lee scores 25 to lift Davidson over East Carolina 76-67

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 11:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Hyunjung Lee had a career-high 25 points plus 10 rebounds as Davidson got past East Carolina 76-67 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday night.

Luka Brajkovic had 16 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (3-2). Foster Loyer added 10 points. Michael Jones had eight assists.

Tristen Newton had 28 points for the Pirates (4-2). Vance Jackson added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up