Ledlum lifts Harvard past Northeastern 77-57

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 7:48 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Ledlum recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift Harvard to a 77-57 win over Northeastern on Saturday.

Noah Kirkwood had 16 points for Harvard (5-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kale Catchings added 11 points.

Shaquille Walters had 15 points for the Huskies (3-4). Glen McClintock added 12 points. Jason Strong had 11 points. Chris Doherty had 6 points and 16 rebounds.

