College Basketball

Late 3-pointer by Battle lifts Temple past Delaware

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 9:37 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalif Battle hit a 3-pointer with 2:06 left to and Jeremiah Williams and Kai Strickland each hit two free throws in the final 28 seconds to give Temple a 75-74 win over Delaware on Saturday night. Battle followed his key score with a dunk to help secure the win for the Owls.

Battle had 31 points to lead the Owls.

Damian Dunn had 13 points for Temple (3-3). Williams added 11 points.

Kevin Anderson had 26 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-3). Dylan Painter added 21 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

