LaStrap scores 10 to lift IUPUI over Spalding 61-41

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 9:59 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bakari LaStrap had 10 points off the bench to carry IUPUI to a 61-41 win over Spalding on Tuesday night.

Azariah Seay had six rebounds for IUPUI (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Nathan McClure added seven rebounds.

Troy Amanor had 11 points for the Golden Eagles. Tylan Mann added 11 points. Isaiah Lockard had 11 points. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist.

