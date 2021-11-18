CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Last-minute layup carries Campbell past Marshall

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 9:47 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ricky Clemons made a layup with 25 seconds left to give Campbell the lead en route to a 67-65 win over Marshall on Thursday night.

Mikel Beyers turned the ball over on the subsequent possession for the Thundering Herd, allowing the Fighting Camels to hang on for the win.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 21 points to lead the Fighting Camels.

Jordan Whitfield had 15 points for Campbell (3-1). Messiah Thompson scored 13 points and Clemons had seven rebounds.

Darius George scored a career-high 24 points and had eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (2-1). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Taevion Kinsey scored 10.

