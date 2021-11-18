CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Langley carries UNC Greensboro past Green Bay 60-58

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 6:06 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kobe Langley scored 16 points, including a layup with 3.4 seconds left, to lift UNC Greensboro to a 60-58 win over Green Bay on Thursday in the Jersey Mike’s Classic.

Kaleb Hunter and Mohammed Abdulsalam each had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (4-0). De’Monte Buckingham had 10 rebounds.

Donovan Ivory had 19 points and six rebounds for the Phoenix (0-3). Emmanuel Ansong added 11 points.

