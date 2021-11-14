Langfords, Boston College outlast Fairfield 72-64

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford scored 17 points and Demarr Langford Jr. scored 16 and Boston College fought…

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford scored 17 points and Demarr Langford Jr. scored 16 and Boston College fought off a spirited Fairfield effort beating the Stags 72-64 on Sunday.

Boston College (3-0) never trailed but Fairfield proved resilient. BC led 33-27 at halftime, and a 10-3 run to start the second half made it a 13-point margin.

Fairfield (0-2) used a 10-4 run to get within 47-40 before BC countered with a 13-6 stretch to make it 60-46 with 6:30 left.

Jaeden Zackery scored 13 points for Boston College and T.J. Bickerstaff 12.

Supreme Cook scored 16 for Fairfield, Taj Benning 14 and Jesus Cruz and TJ Long 13 apiece.

Boston College now is 28-11 all-time against Fairfield dating to 1952. The last meeting came on Dec. 16, 2018, with BC winning, 77-67. The Eagles have won eight of its last 10, and 13 of 20, against Fairfield.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.