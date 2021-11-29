CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Lampkin powers TCU to…

Lampkin powers TCU to 68-51 victory over Austin Peay

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 10:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sophomore Eddie Lampkin notched his first double-double with career highs of 12 points and 12 rebounds and TCU cruised to a 68-51 victory over Austin Peay on Monday night.

Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles added 12 points for the Horned Frogs (5-1). TCU had nine of 11 players who saw action score at least four points. The Horned Frogs came in averaging 15.2 offensive rebounds per game — 10th in the nation — and grabbed 22 against the Governors (3-4). TCU is now 31-3 in the month of November in six seasons under coach Jamie Dixon.

Tariq Silver hit a 3-pointer coming out of halftime to pull Austin Peay within 34-29. But Miles hit a jumper, Lampkin had a fastbreak layup and Emanuel Miller hit a bucket in a 6-0 spurt that turned into a 17-1 run and left TCU leading 51-30 with just under 14 minutes to play.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 14 to pace the Governors (3-3). Stone-Carrawell made 5 of 9 shots with two 3s. Silver finished with 11 points and five assists.

TCU had a 51-30 advantage on the boards and outscored the Governors 38-18 in the paint. The two teams combined to make just 12 of 49 shots from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies should delay toughest punishments for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

With $2B, Labor Dept. employs two-part strategy to fix unemployment insurance systems

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up