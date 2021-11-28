Lafayette takes on Columbia

Lafayette (1-4) vs. Columbia (2-4) Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Lafayette…

Lafayette (1-4) vs. Columbia (2-4)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Lafayette in a non-conference matchup. Lafayette beat Rutgers by two points on Monday. Columbia lost 73-60 to Boston College on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 16.2 points and four assists to lead the way for the Lions. Liam Murphy has paired with De La Rosa and is maintaining an average of 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Leopards are led by Neal Quinn, who is averaging 9.8 points, eight rebounds and four assists.DOMINANT DE LA ROSA: De La Rosa has connected on 37.1 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Columbia’s Murphy has attempted 43 3-pointers and connected on 39.5 percent of them, and is 13 of 27 over his last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Leopards have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Lions. Columbia has 38 assists on 77 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three games while Lafayette has assists on 35 of 64 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette as a team has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Patriot League teams.

