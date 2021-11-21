Lafayette squares up against Rutgers

Lafayette (0-4) vs. Rutgers (3-1) Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette and Rutgers…

Lafayette (0-4) vs. Rutgers (3-1)

Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette and Rutgers look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses in their last game. Rutgers lost 73-70 to DePaul on Thursday, while Lafayette came up short in an 88-55 game at Duke on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Ron Harper Jr. is putting up a double-double (16.5 points and 11.3 rebounds) to lead the way for the Scarlet Knights. Complementing Harper is Geo Baker, who is producing 13.3 points and 4.8 assists per game. The Leopards have been led by Kyle Jenkins, who is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Baker has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Rutgers field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Lafayette has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58.3 points and allowing 90 points during those contests. Rutgers has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.3 points while giving up 55.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Leopards have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has an assist on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) across its previous three games while Lafayette has assists on 45 of 74 field goals (60.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette as a team has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Patriot League teams.

