La. Tech takes on Jarvis Christian

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Jarvis Christian vs. Louisiana Tech (1-1)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will be taking on the Bulldogs of NAIA member Jarvis Christian. Louisiana Tech is coming off a 70-68 win at home over Jackson State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Isaiah Crawford has averaged 15.5 points and six rebounds this year for Louisiana Tech. Complementing Crawford is Kenneth Lofton, Jr., who is averaging 12.5 points and eight rebounds per game.CLUTCH CRAWFORD: Through two games, Louisiana Tech’s Isaiah Crawford has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 80 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech went 9-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bulldogs put up 73.4 points per matchup across those 12 games.

