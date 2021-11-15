CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » La.-Monroe goes for first…

La.-Monroe goes for first win vs Champion Christian College

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Champion Christian College vs. ULM (0-2)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The ULM Warhawks will be taking on the Tigers of Champion Christian College. ULM lost 93-65 to Auburn in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Trey Boston has averaged 10.5 points to lead the way for the Warhawks. Complementing Boston is Thomas Howell, who is averaging 8.5 points per game.BRILLIANT BRAYLON: Braylon Hawkins has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 40 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: ULM went 2-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Warhawks put up 63.6 points per matchup across those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Obituary: Alan Paller

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up