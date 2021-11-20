CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
La.-Lafeyette faces Indiana

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:31 AM

Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) vs. Indiana (3-0)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette and Indiana both look to put winning streaks together . Louisiana-Lafayette won 84-72 over Xavier (LA) in its last outing. Indiana is coming off a 76-74 win over St. John’s in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana’s Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp have collectively scored 38 percent of all Hoosiers points this season.JUMPING FOR JACKSON-DAVIS: Across three appearances this season, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has shot 62.9 percent.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana has scored 76.3 points per game and allowed 61.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana is ranked second in the Big Ten with an average of 73.5 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

