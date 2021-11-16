CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Kuhse leads Saint Mary’s (Calif.) over S. Utah 70-51

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 12:15 AM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse posted 17 points as Saint Mary’s topped Southern Utah 70-51 on Monday night.

Logan Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds for Saint Mary’s (3-0). Dan Fotu added 12 points and seven rebounds. Alex Ducas had 12 points.

John Knight III had 11 points for the Thunderbirds (1-2). Tevian Jones added 10 points. Maizen Fausett had 14 rebounds.

Dre Marin, who led the Thunderbirds in scoring entering the matchup with 20 points per game, was held to only 8 points (3 of 14).

