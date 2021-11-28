HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Krivokapic scores 18 to lead FIU past North Florida 84-69

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 4:37 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Petar Krivokapic had 18 points, making five 3-pointers, as Florida International defeated North Florida 84-69 on Sunday.

FIU made 12 of 23 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. The Panthers shot 67% overall in the second half, including 7-of-11 from distance.

Denver Jones had 17 points for Florida International (6-1), which won its sixth consecutive game. Clevon Brown added 13 points. Seth Pinkney had 10 points.

Jose Placer had 25 points for the Ospreys (1-7). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 11 points.

