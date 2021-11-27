HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Krikke lifts Valparaiso past Trinity Christian 106-69

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 10:34 PM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke had a career-high 26 points, knocking down 12 of 15 shots from the floor, as Valparaiso romped past Trinity Christian 106-69 on Saturday night.

Trevor Anderson had 17 points for the Beacons (3-4). Keyondre Young added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Sheldon Edwards scored 11.

Deon McLaughlin had 17 points for the Trolls. Braxton Barnhizer added 14 points and Erik Cohn scored 12.

