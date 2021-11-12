CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past Cal Poly 60-57

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 7:33 PM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 20 points as North Dakota State edged past Cal Poly 60-57 on Friday.

Jarius Cook had 10 points for North Dakota State (2-0). Grant Nelson added 10 points. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had seven rebounds.

Jacob Davison had 19 points for the Mustangs (1-1). Camren Pierce added seven assists and six rebounds.

