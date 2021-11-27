HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Kreuser leads North Dakota St. past Idaho 90-73

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 10:46 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 21 points and 10 rebounds as North Dakota State beat Idaho 90-73 on Saturday night.

Grant Nelson had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for North Dakota State (4-2). Tyree Eady added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Morgan had 13 points.

Trevante Anderson had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Vandals (1-6), whose losing streak reached five games. Tanner Christensen added 13 points. Mikey Dixon had 11 points.

___

___

