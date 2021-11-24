THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Knight III lifts Southern Utah past Bowling Green 87-73

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 4:44 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — John Knight III had 19 points and seven rebounds as Southern Utah topped Bowling Green 87-73 on Wednesday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Tevian Jones had 16 points for Southern Utah (3-3). Maizen Fausett added 14 points and nine rebounds. Marquis Moore had 10 points.

Daeqwon Plowden had 18 points for the Falcons (2-4). Josiah Fulcher added 11 points.

