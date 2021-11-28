HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Klesmit’s 17 points spark Wofford upset at Georgia, 68-65

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:52 PM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the final eight minutes as Wofford held off Georgia to post a 68-65 upset on Sunday.

The victory was the first over an SEC opponent for Wofford’s third-year coach Jay McAuley, who graduated from Georgia in 2006. He was a Wofford assistant when the Terriers upset the Bulldogs 60-57 on Nov. 17, 2009.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim hit a 3 with :03 left in the first half to send the Bulldogs into intermission with a 33-32 lead.

Ryan Larson’s 3 with 12:12 left put the Terriers in front, 45-44, and hit another two minutes later to make it 50-46. Abdur-Rahim and Jailyn Ingram each scored at the basket to tie the game at 50-50, but B.J. Mack answered and Klesmit converted a three-point play and scored a layup to give Wofford a 57-50 lead with 6:54 left. Ingram’s jumper with 4:35 left got Georgia back within two, but Mack answered with a layup and Klesmit hit two free throws. Aaron Cook’s 3 with 1:11 left pulled the Bulldogs back within two, but Klesmit hit two free throws, and after Ingram scored a layup, Mack added a free throw to set the final score.

Klesmit was 7-for-7 from the line and Mack hit 6 of 12 from the field to add 16 points for Wofford (5-2), which shot 15 of 17 from the line as a team.

Abdur-Rahim was 4 of 5 from 3-point range off the bench to lead Georgia (2-5) with 20 points. Ingram added 13 points.

