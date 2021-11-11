CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Kitley leads No. 24 Va. Tech women past Geo Washington 75-38

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 9:32 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored a career-high 34 points with nine rebounds and No. 24 Virginia Tech beat George Washington 75-38 Thursday night.

The Hokies (2-0) outscored George Washington 42-18 in the second and third quarters to establish control. Kitley, a 6-foot-6 junior, finished 17-for-21 shooting while George Washington (1-1) as a team shot 17 for 54.

Kayana Taylor scored 11 off the bench for Virginia Tech and Aisha Sheppard 10.

Taylor Webster scored 11 and Mayowa Taiwo 10 for the Colonials.

Aurea Gingras’ basket with 8:39 before halftime brought George Washington within 19-18, but the Hokies created safe space outscoring the Colonials 16-5 to end the half.

Virginia Tech has won five straight in the series dating to 2002, and 13 of 23 meetings overall. Its last time in Washington, Tech won 55-48 in 2011.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

