Kiss scores 35 to lead Bryant past Holy Cross 78-62

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 4:47 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Peter Kiss had a career-high 35 points to surpass 1,000 for his career and Bryant defeated Holy Cross 78-62 on Sunday in the Sunshine Slam.

Hall Elisias had 14 points, seven rebounds and six blocks for Bryant (2-3). The blocks were enough to give him the school record (152) at the Division I level. Charles Pride added 4 points and 11 rebounds.

Kyrell Luc had 18 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Judson Martindale added 15 points and nine rebounds. DaJion Humphrey had 12 points.

