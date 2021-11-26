BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Kiss scores 16 to lead Bryant over Brown 65-59

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 6:38 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss registered 16 points and six assists as Bryant defeated Brown 65-59 on Friday.

Adham Eleeda had 14 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (3-3). Hall Elisias added 13 points and four blocks. Chris Childs had 13 points.

Dan Friday had 17 points for the Bears (4-4). Jaylan Gainey added seven rebounds and three blocks. Tamenang Choh had nine points and 21 rebounds.

