Kirkwood scores 23 points to lead Harvard past Morehouse

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:39 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Noah Kirkwood scored 23 points to lead Harvard got past Morehouse 86-70 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Chris Ledlum added 20 points for the Crimson. Ledlum also had 13 rebounds.

Idan Tretout had 11 points for Harvard. Louis Lesmond added 11 points.

Tavares Oliver Jr. had 19 points for the Maroon Tigers. Robin White Jr. added 15 points. Elijah Stewart had 10 points and six assists.

