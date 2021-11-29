CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Kent State goes up…

Kent State goes up against Point Park

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Point Park vs. Kent State (3-2)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes will be taking on the Pioneers of NAIA program Point Park. Kent State lost 57-51 to East Tennessee State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Kent State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Sincere Carry, Malique Jacobs, Justyn Hamilton and Tervell Beck have collectively accounted for 66 percent of all Golden Flashes points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Carry has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Kent State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

A YEAR AGO: Kent State put up 90 points and won by 49 over Point Park when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State went 2-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Golden Flashes scored 78.7 points per contest in those three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

With $2B, Labor Dept. employs two-part strategy to fix unemployment insurance systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up