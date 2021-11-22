Kennesaw St. visits Wake Forest

Kennesaw State (2-3) vs. Wake Forest (4-0) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State (2-3) vs. Wake Forest (4-0)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Kennesaw State in an early season matchup. Wake Forest beat NC A&T by 24 points on Saturday, while Kennesaw State came up short in a 97-78 game to Belmont on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Alondes Williams is averaging 20.8 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Demon Deacons. Daivien Williamson has complemented Williams and is accounting for 17 points and 2.8 steals per game. The Owls have been led by Chris Youngblood, who is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.TERRIFIC YOUNGBLOOD: Youngblood has connected on 30.8 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Wake Forest has scored 86.5 points per game and allowed 64 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Wake Forest has an assist on 48 of 95 field goals (50.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Kennesaw State has assists on 54 of 107 field goals (50.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest is rated first among ACC teams with an average of 86.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.