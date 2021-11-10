CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Kennesaw St. squares up…

Kennesaw St. squares up against Creighton

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kennesaw State (0-1) vs. Creighton (1-0)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts Kennesaw State in an early season matchup.

LAST TIME: Creighton put up 93 and came away with a 35-point win over Kennesaw St. when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton limited its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.6 points per game last season. The Bluejays offense scored 78.3 points per matchup en route to a 6-2 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Kennesaw State went 0-5 against non-conference teams last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up