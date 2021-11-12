Kennesaw St. goes for first win vs Piedmont

Piedmont vs. Kennesaw State (0-2) KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls…

Piedmont vs. Kennesaw State (0-2)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls will be taking on the Lions of Division III Piedmont. Kennesaw State lost 51-44 at Creighton in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Chris Youngblood has averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Owls, while Terrell Burden has recorded 13 points per game.TRIPLES FOR YOUNGBLOOD: Through two games, Kennesaw State’s Chris Youngblood has connected on 20 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 90 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State went 0-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Owls put up 58.6 points per matchup in those five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.