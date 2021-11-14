CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Kennesaw St. goes for…

Kennesaw St. goes for first win vs Carver College

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Carver College vs. Kennesaw State (0-2)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. Kennesaw State lost 51-44 to Creighton in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Chris Youngblood has averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Owls, while Terrell Burden has accounted for 13 points per game.TERRIFIC YOUNGBLOOD: Youngblood has connected on 20 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 90 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: Kennesaw State scored 87 and came away with a 47-point win over Carver College when these two teams met during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State went 0-5 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Owls offense scored 58.6 points per matchup across those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up