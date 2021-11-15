Kennedy scores 17 to lift UMBC past Penn State-York 85-47

Keondre Kennedy registered 17 points as Maryland-Baltimore County romped past Penn State-York 85-47 on Monday night.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Keondre Kennedy registered 17 points as Maryland-Baltimore County romped past Penn State-York 85-47 on Monday night.

Darnell Rogers had 16 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (1-1). Ray Salnave added 12 points. Dimitrije Spasojevic had seven rebounds. Jacob Boonyasith had a career-high 10 rebounds.

Michael Coleman had 15 points and nine rebounds for York. Brad DaBella added 11 points. Deriq Brown had 11 rebounds.

