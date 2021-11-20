CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Kearing lifts South Alabama…

Kearing lifts South Alabama over Mobile 78-45

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Marshall Kearing tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds to carry South Alabama to a 78-45 win over Mobile on Saturday.

Jay Jay Chandler had 15 points for South Alabama (2-2). Charles Manning Jr. added 13 points. Alex Anderson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Sage McKenna had 16 points for the Rams. Joshua Williams added six rebounds. Max Keebaugh had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up