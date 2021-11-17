Kansas State uses quick start to defeat Omaha 79-64

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ismael Massoud and Nijel Pack each scored 15 points, both hitting three 3-pointers, and Kansas State…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ismael Massoud and Nijel Pack each scored 15 points, both hitting three 3-pointers, and Kansas State used a quick start to defeat Omaha 79-64 on Wednesday night.

Mark Smith and Marquis Nowell both added 11 points for Kansas State (2-0).

The Wildcats were up 15-2 less than five minutes into the game and had a late 18-3 run in the first half to go up by 21 before settling for a 42-26 lead at the break.

The Mavericks had a 10-0 run in the middle of the second half to get within 12 but Kansas State settled down and three of its next four baskets were 3-pointers. The Wildcats had four 3-pointers in the 16-3 run that made it 77-51 with less than five minutes to go.

Omaha (1-2) scored the last 10 points of the game.

Kansas State shot 53% for the game and had a 41-29 rebounding advantage but also had 16 turnovers.

Kyle Luedtke hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points off the bench for the Mavericks, who shot better from distance 41% (11 of 27) than from inside the arc 31% (12 of 39).

