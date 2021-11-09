CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Kansas State gets 2021-22 season underway against FAMU

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

Florida A&M (0-0) vs. Kansas State (0-0)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers. Florida A&M went 8-12 last year, while Kansas State ended up 9-20.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M went 1-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those seven games, the Rattlers gave up 77.7 points per game while scoring 66 per contest. Kansas State went 4-4 in non-conference play, averaging 64.4 points and giving up 66.1 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

