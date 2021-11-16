CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Kansas City goes up…

Kansas City goes up against Kansas Christian

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kansas Christian vs. Kansas City (1-2)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Roos are set to battle the Falcons of Kansas Christian. Kansas City is coming off an 80-66 win at Missouri in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Marvin Nesbitt Jr. has maintained a per-game average of 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Roos, while Evan Gilyard II has recorded 15.3 points per game.FEATHERY NESBITT JR.: Through three games, Kansas City’s Marvin Nesbitt Jr. has connected on 12.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 61.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

LAST SEASON: These programs faced each other twice during the 2020-21 season, with Kansas City sweeping the series.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 0-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Roos put up 57.6 points per contest across those five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up