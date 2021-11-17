Kampschroeder sparks No. 15 Oregon St women over Cal Baptist

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Greta Kampschroeder scored all 13 of her career high points in the decisive third quarter…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Greta Kampschroeder scored all 13 of her career high points in the decisive third quarter and No. 15 Oregon State turned back California Baptist 80-72 on Wednesday night.

California Baptist had nine of its 14 3—pointers in the first half, taking a 45-39 lead over the Beavers.

But with Kampschroeder hitting three 3s, Oregon State had a 28-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter. The Beavers closed the quarter with a 15-0 run, Kampschroeder scoring eight.

California Baptist, which went undefeated into the WNIT last season, knocked down five more 3s and got as close as five with 1:24 to play before OSU finally put it away at the foul line.

Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers (2-0) with 18 points and Taylor Jones had 17. Taya Corosdale grabbed 12 rebounds to help build a 49-25 rebounding advantage — 16-2 on the offensive boards.

Caitlyn Harper led the Lancers (1-1) with 23 points, Georgia Dale had 13 and Sydney Palma 11, all three knocking down three 3-pointers. California Baptist finished 14 of 36 from 3-point range.

Oregon State was only 14 of 23 at the foul line but the Lancers were just 2 of 4.

