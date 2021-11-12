CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Kalscheur, Brockington help Iowa…

Kalscheur, Brockington help Iowa St. defeat Oregon St. 60-50

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, Izaiah Brockington had a double-double and Iowa State defeated Oregon State 60-50 on Friday night.

Brockington had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added nine points and seven assists for the Cyclones (2-0).

Warith Alatishe had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists for Oregon State (1-1). Maurice Calloo added eight points.

Iowa State led 26-20 at halftime and extended the lead to double-digits for much of the second half before Calloo made two free throws to draw the Beavers within nine points with 4:45 remaining.

Oregon State’s Glenn Taylor Jr. came up with a steal on Iowa State’s next possession but the Beavers failed to capitalize, missing in the paint and from 3-point range after an offensive rebound.

Caleb Grill then hit a 3-pointer for the Cyclones and Iowa State led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.

Both teams missed 19 3-pointers. Oregon State made 3 of 22 and Iowa State made 7 of 26.

Iowa State is celebrating the 50th anniversary season of Hilton Coliseum.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Obituary: Alan Paller

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up