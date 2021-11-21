CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Jones scores 25, No. 17 Florida State topples Grambling

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 4:37 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) —

Morgan Jones scored a career-high 25 points, Valencia Myers added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 17 Florida State defeated Grambling 76-53 on Sunday.

Jones, a first-team All-ACC guard, made 8 of 12 field goal attempts and 9 of 14 free throws. She added three blocks, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Seminoles (4-0), a veteran team returning 93% of their scoring from last season, also got 12 points from River Baldwin. Florida State shot 53% from the field and 70% from the free-throw line. The Seminoles had 21 assists on 26 made baskets and added 11 blocked shots.

Grambling (2-2) was within five points, 40-35, at halftime after making seven 3-pointers in the first half. Alexus Holt made 3 of 5 3-pointers and led the Lady Tigers with 11 first-half points.

Holt finished with 13 points to lead four Lady Tigers in double figures. Justice Coleman scored 12, Colbi Maples 11 and Jurnee McLaurin 10 for Grambling. The rest of the team combined for seven points.

Florida State pulled away after halftime, scoring the first 13 points of the third quarter and outscoring the Lady Tigers 15-5 in the period. The Seminoles kept up the pressure in the fourth, an early 7-2 run pushing the lead to 20 at 62-42.

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

