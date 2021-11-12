Jones scores 15, No. 5 NC State women drub Wofford 90-57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kayla Jones scored 15 points and No. 5 North Carolina State got its first win of…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kayla Jones scored 15 points and No. 5 North Carolina State got its first win of the season, drubbing Wofford 90-57 on Friday night.

Elissa Cunane added 13 points for the Wolfpack (1-1), who were coming off a loss on Tuesday night to top-ranked South Carolina.

Annabelle Schultz and Jackie Carman scored 16 points apiece for the Terriers (0-2), who kept it close in the first two quarters before N.C. State took control.

Wofford led 16-15 after one quarter and N.C. State had a 34-29 advantage at halftime. Cunane and Diamond Johnson, a transfer from Rutgers, combined for 15 points in the second quarter. Johnson finished with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting, including two 3-pointers, after shooting 2 of 12 against the Gamecocks.

Wofford struggled with the Wolfpack’s size, getting outrebounded 51-25 for the game and shooting 35% in the second half. N.C. State shot 53% after the break and made five 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The Terriers now sit at 0-2 on the season, with Friday’s defeat coming after an 80-48 loss to College of Charleston. They have yet to shoot above 40% from the field in a game this season.

N.C. State: Coach Wes Moore labeled his team a “work in progress” after the loss to the Gamecocks, in which the Wolfpack shot 41% and struggled to integrate transfers Johnson and Madison Hayes. Friday’s performance wasn’t perfect — N.C. State had eight turnovers in the first half — but the team’s third-quarter showing was more than enough.

UP NEXT

Wofford: Hosts Towson on Sunday.

N.C. State: Hosts Florida on Sunday.

