Jones scores 14 to carry Cornell over Colgate 78-68

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:48 PM

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Jones registered 14 points as Cornell defeated Colgate 78-68 on Tuesday night.

Sean Hansen had 11 points for Cornell (3-0). Keller Boothby added 10 points and nine rebounds. Kobe Dickson had eight rebounds.

Nelly Cummings had 20 points for the Raiders (1-2). Jack Ferguson added 13 points. Tucker Richardson had 11 points. Keegan Records had a career-high six blocks plus seven points and 13 rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

