Jones scores 11 to lead Cornell over Wells College 107-48

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 9:40 PM

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Jones had 11 points as Cornell easily defeated Wells College 107-48 on Friday night.

Guy Ragland Jr. had 11 points for Cornell (4-0), which won its fourth straight game to start the season. Chris Manon added 10 points and six rebounds. Sean Hansen had 11 rebounds.

It was the first time this season Cornell scored at least 100 points.

Ransel Rodriguez had nine points for the Express. He also had nine turnovers but only one assist.

