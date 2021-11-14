CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Jones helps No. 16…

Jones helps No. 16 Florida State women top Milwaukee 79-42

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TALAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones hit her first three shots and scored 19 points as the No. 16-ranked Florida State women dominated early to defeat Milwaukee 79-42 on Sunday.

Ten players scored for Florida State (2-0) with River Baldwin and Makayla Timpson each adding 12 points and Bianca Jackson 10 with six assists.

The Seminoles led 21-9 after a quarter and shot 59% from the field (34-58) for the game.

Jones finished with 9-of-12 shooting and blocked three shots. Baldwin was 6-for-8 shooting from the floor and grabbed six rebounds. FSU dominated the paint, outscoring the Panthers 44-10 inside and controlled rebounds 42-30.

The Seminoles led wire-to-wire and scored 23 fast-break points, using their control of the glass to set the pace.

Sydney Staver scored 13 and Megan Walstad 10 points for Milwaukee (0-3).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up