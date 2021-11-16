CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Jolly scores 21 to carry Iona over Hofstra 82-74

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:57 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Tyson Jolly had 21 points as Iona beat Hofstra 82-74 on Tuesday night.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 12 points for Iona (3-0). Dylan van Eyck added 11 points and six assists. Quinn Slazinski had 10 points. Elijah Joiner had a career-high 10 rebounds plus nine points and eight assists.

Jalen Ray had 20 points for the Pride (1-2). Darlinstone Dubar added 14 points and six rebounds. Zach Cooks had 11 points.

