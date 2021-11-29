Joiner, Ole Miss host Rider

Rider (3-5) vs. Mississippi (4-2) The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Rider (3-5) vs. Mississippi (4-2)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Dwight Murray Jr. and Rider will go up against Jarkel Joiner and Mississippi. Murray has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Joiner is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Rider’s Murray, Dimencio Vaughn and Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson have combined to account for 48 percent of all Broncs points this season, although the trio’s production has fallen to 38 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Murray has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Rider field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Rider has dropped its last four road games, scoring 64.5 points and allowing 76.5 points during those contests. Mississippi has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 62.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rebels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Broncs. Mississippi has an assist on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) over its past three outings while Rider has assists on 32 of 71 field goals (45.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider is ranked first among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.5 percent. The Broncs have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game.

