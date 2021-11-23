THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Johnson scores 14, Indiana…

Johnson scores 14, Indiana rolls past Jackson State 70-35

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 9:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds, Indiana held Jackson State to 21% shooting and the Hoosiers defeated the Tigers 70-35 on Tuesday night.

As has been the case so far this season, the Hoosiers dominated the first half, building a 34-17 lead at the break. Entering the game, Indiana had allowed an average of 20 first-half points and a 22% opponents’ field goal percentage. Jackson State made 5 of 26 shots for 19% in the first half.

Indiana went on to score the first 13 points of the second half and later had a 16-point run during which Jackson State did not score for eight minutes. Oddly, the Hoosiers did not score in the final 4:54 as Jackson State finished with a 7-0 run.

Miller Kopp scored 12 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11 points and four blocks for the Hoosiers (5-0).

Gabe Watson scored 14 points for Jackson State (0-5) and Jayveous McKinnis grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Tigers finished at 21% from the field and made only 3 of 19 3-pointers.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

TSA makes changes to new cyber requirements after industry feedback

Connolly introduces new legislation aimed at strengthening OPM

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up