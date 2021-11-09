CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
JMU begins season against Carlow

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:31 AM

Carlow vs. James Madison (0-0)

Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The James Madison Dukes are set to battle the Celtics of NAIA member Carlow. James Madison went 13-7 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison went 2-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Dukes offense scored 72.8 points per contest across those six games.

