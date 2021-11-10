CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Jimerson carries Saint Louis past Harris-Stowe 127-54

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 11:05 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 21 points as Saint Louis rolled past Harris-Stowe 127-54 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Nesbitt had 19 points and nine rebounds for Saint Louis (2-0). Francis Okoro added 18 points and eight rebounds, Lassina Traore had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Yuri Collins had 10 assists.

Riley Barnes had 12 points and Darren Sunkett added 11 for the Hornets.

