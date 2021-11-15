CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Jennings leads Kennesaw State…

Jennings leads Kennesaw State over Carver College 117-58

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 7:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kasen Jennings had 17 points off the bench to carry Kennesaw State to a 117-58 win over Carver College on Monday.

Chris Youngblood had 15 points for Kennesaw State (2-2). Demond Robinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Spencer Rodgers had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Antwon Ferrell had 18 points for the Cougars. Dyllon Scott added 12 points, and Cerino Williams had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up