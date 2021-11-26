HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Jeffries lifts Wyoming over…

Jeffries lifts Wyoming over Hastings College 108-59

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 11:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Drake Jeffries had a career-high 33 points as Wyoming easily defeated Hastings College 108-59 on Friday night.

Xavier DuSell had 20 points and six assists for Wyoming, which won its fifth consecutive game to open the season. Hunter Thompson added 15 points. Graham Ike had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

It was the first time this season Wyoming scored at least 100 points.

Mathias Nchekwube had 19 points for the Broncos. He also had 10 turnovers but only one assist. Evan Kingston added 14 points. Ashton Valentine had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up