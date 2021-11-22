THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Jacobs scores 18 to lead Kent State past James Madison 74-69

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 5:12 PM

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Malique Jacobs registered 18 points and seven rebounds as Kent State edged past James Madison 74-69 on Monday.

Jacobs shot 9 for 11 from the line.

Justyn Hamilton had 16 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (2-1). Sincere Carry added 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Giovanni Santiago had 11 points.

Julien Wooden had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes (4-1). Vado Morse and Justin Amadi each had 12 points.

